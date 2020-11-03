Social media users total 4.14 billion

Almost 100 per cent of social media (99 per cent) users connect to their platforms from their smartphone, at least once a month. — Shutterstock pic via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 3 — For the first time, the number of active social media users in the world passed the 4 billion mark: 4.14 billion users connect to at least one social network more or less regularly every month, according to the latest Digital Report 2020 from We Are Social conducted with social media management platform Hootsuite.

This figure shows that the total has grown 12.3 per cent in a year, representing over 450 million new users.

Most importantly, it corresponds to 53 per cent of the global population and close to 89 per cent of internet users worldwide! Note that 99 per cent of social media users go online on their mobile phones at least once a month.

Facebook remains, by far, the most popular network with over 2.7 billion active users each month, ahead of YouTube and WhatsApp with 2 billion users each.

Instagram counts 1.158 billion users, making it the sixth social platform worldwide. Further down in the ranking, Twitter boasts only 353 million active users, less than TikTok (689 million), Snapchat (433 million) or even Pinterest (416 million). — AFP-Relaxnews