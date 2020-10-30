Fabric that can tell difference between kiwi and avocado (VIDEO)

The creators of Capacitivo have shared a video showing the interactive fabric recognizing various foods. — ACM SIGCHI / Youtube.com image via AFP

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct 30 — In collaboration with Microsoft, researchers at several universities in the US and China have developed an interactive smart fabric. Dubbed Capacitivo, it can recognise certain devices or even foods placed on its surface, thanks to inbuilt electrodes. It has a variety of potential uses.

Capacitivo is a contact-based object recognition technique developed for interactive fabrics using capacitive sensing. It features a conductive fabric with over 100 electrodes attached to a textile substrate.

The smart fabric has already been shown to recognise a sample of several objects, including plastic items, dinnerware and fruit (avocado, kiwi, grapefruit), with 94.5 per cent accuracy.

In terms of potential applications, Capacitivo — which is still a prototype at the moment — could be used in all kinds of situations, such as alerting users to forgotten objects when leaving a room or to a missed ingredient when following a recipe.

Capacitivo is the result of research by scientists from several universities (Dartmouth College in the US, Wuhan and Southeast Universities in China) and was presented as part of the UIST 2020 conference, which is being held online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP-Relaxnews