Can't keep track of everything that should be in your handbag? This company wants to help you (VIDEO)

The developers behind the &Moi; box are currently raising funds for their project on Kickstarter. — Picture courtesy of ID Link via AFP

PARIS, Oct 12 — French startup ID Link has presented a solution designed to help you avoid forgetting any important item before leaving your home, office or the restaurant.

It consists of a dedicated box connected to RFID labels that are to be stuck to your wallet or any important file or objects. The owner's smartphone is automatically notified in case one of these objects is left somewhere or stolen.

The startup behind this kit is currently raising funds on Kickstarter.

While traditional trackers allow you to locate a chosen object, this system, called &Moi, enables you to locate a multitude of things as long as they are placed in a chosen container (a bag, a suitcase, etc).

The RFID tags function like antennas associated with electronic microchips enabling the identification of an item via radio frequencies. They are compact, discreet and cheap and they don't need a battery.

The dedicated smartphone application allows you to index any item tagged, from a wallet to a document, USB key, bus pass or medicine pack. The box connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and can warn you if any item goes missing.

This box and its RFID stickers are sold exclusively on crowdfunding website Kickstarter. It costs €180 (RM880) and comprises 10 RFID tags. After four years of research and development, the first &Moi solutions will ship in November 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews