Realme 7i with 90Hz display is coming to Malaysia very soon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― If the Realme 7 and 7 Pro are out of your budget, Realme Malaysia is introducing a more affordable Realme 7i for our local market very soon. This appears to be a new budget device that comes with a 90Hz display.

According to the official teaser, the device promises to allow you to “Capture Sharper and Play Smoother”. The Realme 7i will be revealed via their official Facebook page on next Tuesday, October 13at 12pm.

At the moment, the Realme 7i is already available in Indonesia and it appears to be an upgraded version of the Realme C17. It features a 6.5” LCD display that pushes a HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution and a higher 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it runs on a 11nm Snapdragon 662 processor with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that’s expandable via microSD card. For taking pictures, it gets a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP cameras for macro and depth sensing. The display comes with a tiny punch-hole on the top left corner that houses a 16MP selfie shooter.

Powering the Realme 7i is a huge 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-C. The device still retains a 3.5mm headphone jack. In Indonesia, the Realme 7i with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is going for IDR 3,199,000 which is about RM895.

Stay tuned to us for the Malaysian pricing and availability details. ― SoyaCincau