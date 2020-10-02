Honor Malaysia to launch MagicBook Pro and Watch GS Pro on Oct 6

The Malaysian launch is taking place on October 6, 2020 and we expect Honor to reveal its product availability, pricing and possibly early-bird promotions. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Honor Malaysia is introducing two new devices which were announced during the IFA 2020 event. This includes its new flagship laptop, the Honor MagicBook Pro and the Honor Watch GS Pro.

The Malaysian launch is taking place on October 6, 2020 and we expect Honor to reveal its product availability, pricing and possibly early-bird promotions. Both products could go on sale immediately after the reveal on its HiHonor.com official store.

Honor MagicBook Pro

The Honor MagicBook Pro is their top-of-the-line laptop featuring a 16.1” Full HD display with 100% sRGB colour gamut. It runs on a AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD.

The laptop also gets a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor and it supports 65W fast charging via USB-C. Also included is a pop-up webcam that sits in between the keyboard’s function keys.

You can learn more about the device in our first impressions or you can check out our video below:

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, you can now get the Honor MagicBook 14 (16GB RAM +512GB SSD) at RM200 off when you use the promo code ASIARM200 during checkout. With the voucher, the laptop can be yours for RM2,799 instead of the usual price of RM2,999. Meanwhile, the lower spec 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD version is now going for RM2,299.

Honor Watch GS Pro

The Honor Watch GS Pro appears to be an Honor Magic Watch 2 on steroids. It gets a 1.39” AMOLED display and it runs on a familiar Kirin A1 chip. The watch has a heart rate sensor with SpO2 monitoring as well as Huawei TruSleep 2.0 for sleep tracking.

Apart from having a chunkier and rugged look, the Watch GS Pro boasts an impressive 25 days of battery life. It also has built-in GPS and it passes 14 categories of MIL-STD-810G certification. You can learn more in our first impressions post. ― SoyaCincau