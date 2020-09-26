Spotify says one user out of five listens to podcasts

More and more Spotify users listen to podcasts on the streaming platform. ― IStock.com/AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 ― Spotify announced that 21 per cent of its active users (free or premium) listened to podcasts during the second quarter of the year. Podcast consultations grew by 5 points in only 6 months. Isolation linked to lockdowns implemented due to the covid-19 pandemic may explain this surge on the audio streaming platform.

While they had to stay home for several months, internet users had more time to look for new types of content, especially new kinds of podcasts. Spotify also put its new content in the spotlight on its platform, highlighting its educational, informative and entertaining podcasts. This may have also contributed to augmenting its podcast listening base compared to its musical audience.

In May 2020, 15 per cent of worldwide users acknowledged listening to more podcasts than before lockdown. Over 31 per cent of US users, mostly Millennials, also contributed to this increase.

This week Spotify announced that it would be testing a Polls feature for its podcasts, allowing listeners to express their opinions on future guests, topics or more to help hosts better engage with audiences. ― AFP-Relaxnews