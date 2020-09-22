Is this pocket monocular device the compact camera of the future? (VIDEO)

The Canon PowerShot Zoom is currently only offered in Japan. — Picture courtesy of Canon via AFP

TOKYO, Sept 22 — Japanese firm Canon has unveiled a new type of camera that resembles a small spyglass: The PowerShot Zoom. You can use this zoom to watch sporting events or concerts, as well as to take photos and videos.

Forget expensive cameras or smartphones, Canon has presented a pocket-sized camera to use with one hand like a monocular. It can zoom in from 100 mm to 400 mm, while the camera's digital zoom offers an extra 2x to 800 mm.

Nature buffs or sports fans will be able to carry their Canon PowerShot Zoom in their pocket at all times. It boasts built-in image stabilisation, a burst mode and Full HD capabilities (1080p). It can be easily paired with a smartphone for quickly sharing photos and videos on social media.

It's currently being offered by Canon via a crowdfunding site in Japan called Makuake for 31460 yen, roughly US$300. — AFP-Relaxnews