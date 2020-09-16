iOS 14 with new home screen widgets and App Library available for download today

The latest iOS version is compatible with the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus or newer and it also includes the 1st generation iPhone SE and the 7th gen iPod Touch. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― After months of public beta, Apple is rolling out its latest iOS 14 to supported iPhone models worldwide including Malaysia starting today. The new operating system update brings several new UI tweaks including redesigned home widgets, an app library and less distracting UI for incoming calls and Siri. Apple is also beefing up its privacy features to provide greater transparency on what your apps are doing in the background.

If you didn’t get any update notification yet, you can go to Settings > General > Software Update to download iOS 14. Just ensure that your phone has more than 50 per cent of battery and you’re connected to WiFi. You would need around 5GB of available storage to download the new iOS update.

The latest iOS version is compatible with the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus or newer and it also includes the 1st generation iPhone SE and the 7th gen iPod Touch. The iPhone 6s turns 5 this year and it is remarkable that it can still continue to receive a major system update. However, do note that some features may not be available on older iPhone models due to hardware limitation.

Apart from iOS, Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 14 which is compatible for iPad Air 2 or newer, as well as all iPad Pro models.

The new iPadOS carries over most of the new features from the latest iOS and they have made the Apple Pencil more powerful with its new Scribble feature. You can learn more about the new iPadOS 14 features here. ― SoyaCincau