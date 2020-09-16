Google's next smartphones and smart speakers in the starting blocks

Google is preparing to unveil its new generation of Google Home speakers. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 ― On Wednesday, September 30, Google will present its latest hardware innovations. Called “Launch Night In,” the event will be an opportunity to discover a new generation of Pixel smartphones, as well as improved versions of Google Home speakers and Chromecast. This presentation will be available to watch live on the internet.

As it does every year at the beginning of autumn, Google will launch its new generations of smartphones and speakers. The Pixel 5 is particularly eagerly awaited, as Google's range of smartphones is particularly well known for its high-quality photo functions. For the first time, at least one of these models should be 5G compatible.

Google Home speakers will also be updated, as will Chromecast, which allows users to enjoy all their multimedia sources on their TV.

Learn more about the “Launch Night In” event here. ― AFP-Relaxnews