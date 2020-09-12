Facebook goes back to campus, or how the social network can help today’s students

Facebook Campus wants to be able to connect students studying at the same university. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 — Facebook has introduced Campus, a brand new platform for students. Inaugurated in about 30 American universities, it allows them to meet online for work or entertainment. A social network within the network.

Facebook Campus aims to bring students together according to their common interests (studies and leisure).

From organising events to discussion groups and chat rooms, the principle and tools are obviously the same as in Facebook.

Moreover, Campus is presented as a section in its own right within the Facebook application, but with a different profile.

To register, each student will have to provide their university email address. Once the Campus profile has been configured, students can then take advantage of a space specially dedicated to their university.

The user can also browse through the university’s directory to create a directory of friends and classmates. Of course, absolutely no shared content leaves the Campus field.

With the covid-19 pandemic, many students will be studying at a distance, and Campus will be there to bring them together, if not physically at least virtually, to help one another and share in lighter moments too.

Facebook Campus represents a fun return to the roots for Facebook as Mark Zuckerberg originally created this network to connect with other students and create true directories specific to each university. Since then of course, his project has grown and taken on a whole new direction. — AFP-Relaxnews