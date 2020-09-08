Samsung unveils new lifestyle TVs

Samsung Electronics unveiled new details surrounding its premium line-up of QLED TVs and The Frame at a global TV launch event in Paris. — Picture courtesy of news.samsung.com

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — Samsung Electronics today showcased its Lifestyle TVs consisting of The Sero, The Serif, and The Frame to enhance Malaysian homes with their distinctive features and dazzling designs.

“We at Samsung TV have actually evolved in the past few years. We get a lot of inspiration from the new needs of the consumers especially the younger generation.

“We want to integrate the new lifestyle through TV that is different from the conventional TV,” said Samsung’s TV and AV (CE) head Calvert Khang Wei Yeap.

He told reporters this at an exclusive experiential session held at Atap.co Experience Centre, The Square, Jaya One here.

The Sero (43-inch) is priced at RM6,999 and The Serif (55-inch), at RM6,499, while The Frame (55-inch and 65-inch) sell for RM6499 and RM10999 respectively.

One of The Sero’s unique features is that it can rotate between landscape and portrait mode while delivering an experience optimised for the mobile phone.

“This innovative has received recognition on the global stage as well – the esteemed gold award at the International Forum (IF) Design Awards 2020,” Khang said.

The IF competition acknowledges design excellence and is among the world’s most celebrated and valued.

Meanwhile, The Serif is equipped among others, with Artificial Intelligence that enables viewers to see its content in 4K resolution while background noise is significantly cut down.

The Frame with Samsung’s QLED 4K technology brings both entertainment and luxurious art into consumers’ home like it would to a high society art gallery.

“When you turn off your TV, The Frame will display over 1,200 works of fine art from world-renowned artists and galleries including Museo Del Prado, The Alberinta and more,” according to Samsung.

An air purifier is given away free to Samsung Lifestyle TV customers between July 16 and Sept 30. — Bernama