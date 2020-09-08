Philips TAT2205 and TAT3255 TWS earbuds offer up to 24 hours of playback, priced from RM399

Two new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the TAT2205 and TAT3255, from Philips. — SoyaCincau image

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — Philips has introduced two new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds: the TAT2205 and TAT3255. The two compact and lightweight in-ear earbuds were announced alongside the TAT1215 in late August and now we finally have more details about their features and pricing.

Pricing and availability

The Philips TAT2205 and TAT3255 are available now online on Philip’s official store on Lazada and Shopee. Here are the prices and colour options:

Philips TAT2205 (available in black, white, blue and red) — RM399

Philips TAT3255 (available in black, white, blue and purple) — RM599

Philips TAT 3255

Feature-wise, the two models differ from the TAT1215 with a quick charge feature. This gives the TAT3255 up to 75 minutes of music playback with just 15 minutes of charging. The same feature is also present on the TAT2205 though in its case you get up to one hour of music playback with the same amount of charging.

Another differentiator is the TAT3255’s improved battery life, which promises up to 24 hours of playback. On its own, the earbuds hold up to six hours of use while the charging case gets you an additional three charges.

Philips TAT2205

The TAT2205, on the other hand, offers up 12 hours of playback which is a lot less than the TAT1215’s 18 hours of battery. The earbuds themselves only offers up four hours of battery. You can, however, get two additional charges with the charging case. Curiously, the TAT2205 costs RM30 more than the TAT1215.

Unlike the TAT1215 (RM369), which will be heavily discounted at RM179 to coincide with a one-day flash sale on 9 September, both the TAT2205 and TAT3255 will be sold at their regular retail price.

Key specs

Both the TAT2205 and TAT3255 feature 6mm neodymium drivers that Philips claims to offer clear and dynamic sound. The earbuds come with three different sized ear-tip covers, so you can find the right fit for your ears.

Philips TAT2205

You also get touch controls on each earbud that allow you to control your music like adjusting the volume, skip or pause tracks. With the same controls, you can accept or reject incoming phone calls.

The earbuds have an IPX4 rating that makes them water and sweat-resistant. In addition, the TAT3255 uniquely has a mono mode — allowing you to use just one earbud by itself.

Philips TAT3255

The two earbuds also boast an “echo cancellation” microphone to keep your voice crisp and audible during calls. Users are able to press and hold the button on the earbud to wake Siri or the Google Assistant. — SoyaCincau