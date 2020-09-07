Super Mario themed furniture will soon be added to 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' (VIDEO)

Nintendo has posted a surprise 'Direct' episode on YouTube about new Super Mario themed releases. — SoyaCincau image

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 — In case you haven’t seen it, Nintendo posted a surprise Direct episode on YouTube showcasing their new Super Mario themed releases. They’ve also tied in a new feature that will please Animal Crossing fans — Super Mario themed furniture in the New Horizons game.

During their announcement, Nintendo didn’t specify more information about the release. They did, however, state that due to Super Mario’s 35th Anniversary there will be “lots of events now through March 2021.”

Events include completing Super Mario related missions on your My Nintendo account to receive rewards like a special pin set—which you can unlock today until 31 March 2021. Other games will also be celebrating Mario’s birthday—like the Mario Kart Tour app (iOS, Android), Super Smash Ultimate and Splatoon 2.

This won’t be the first time we’ve seen Super Mario themed items in the Animal Crossing franchise. Mario themed items have appeared in the games since the beginning, including Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Besides this announcement, Nintendo also revealed a new Mario Kart game on the Nintendo Switch called Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. However, I’d be slightly worried for fans who are keen to play the game if they have a smaller living space. — SoyaCincau