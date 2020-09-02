You can now buy the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in Malaysia

The Mi 10 Ultra base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at RM3,798 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is going for RM4,298. — Picture by Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The Mi 10 Ultra is the latest Xiaomi flagship smartphone that boasts a 120Hz display, 120x Ultra zoom and an insane 120W fast charging. If you want to buy one in Malaysia, you can now purchase a unit from retailer Mobile 2 Go.

The Mi 10 Ultra base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at RM3,798 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is going for RM4,298. At the moment, the device only comes in Black and the range topping 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version isn’t available at the moment. Do note that this is an import set and it is covered by an in-house 2-year warranty from Mobile 2 Go.

If you’re interested, you can visit Mobile 2 Go or buy it online from G Store on Lazada.

To recap on the hardware specs, the Mi 10 Ultra comes with a 6.67″ OLED display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution and a high 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. To keep things cool, the device features a LiquidCool 2.0 vapour chamber combined with a 6-stack graphite layer and graphene combo.

The device is currently the king on DxOMark Mobile with a score of 130 points. The rear of the device features a 48MP main camera that uses a large 1/1.32″ sensor with OIS and EIS. There’s also a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP portrait lens that offers 2x optical zoom and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera that has 10x optical zoom with OIS. It can go all the way to 120x in digital zoom.

The phone supports 8K video recording as well as 960fps slow-mo. For selfies, it gets an 20MP in-display front camera. In terms of connectivity, it supports 5G, WiFi 6, NFC and it also comes with an IR blaster

Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery that comes in a dual-cell design. To charge up quickly, the 120W fast wired charger is capable of pushing zero to full charge in just 23 minutes. Meanwhile, a quick 5-minute charge on the cable is enough to push 41 per cent charge.

For greater convenience, the Mi 10 Ultra also supports 50W fast wireless charging. With a compatible charging stand, it does 0-100 per cent wireless charge in just 40 minutes. You can learn more in our announcement post. — SoyaCincau