Will you still be able to play ‘Pokemon Go’ on your smartphone in October?

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 — If you have an iPhone 5S or iPhone 6, be prepared to switch phones if you’re still planning to play Pokemon Go. The mobile video game will have an update in mid-October that won’t work on iOS 10 or 11 and Android 5.

Niantic, the developer of the successful mobile game, has announced a new version of Pokemon Go for mid-October. This update will make it impossible to launch the video game on smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop, iOS 10 and 11. The more than 3.4 million subscribers to the Pokemon Go Twitter account learned the news yesterday: “In an upcoming update to Pokemon GO in October, we will end support for Android 5, iOS 10, and iOS 11, as well as iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices. Trainers with devices not specifically listed here will not be affected and don’t need to take any action.”

In an upcoming update to Pokémon GO in October, we will end support for Android 5, iOS 10, and iOS 11, as well as iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices. Trainers with devices not specifically listed here will not be affected and don’t need to take any action. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 31, 2020

A decision that raises questions for users with the two iPhones mentioned, even though they can run with iOS 12. Niantic explained this choice by the lack of space on these phones.

“iPhone 5S and 6 have just 1 GB of RAM, and we don’t want to hold back development and implementation of features for the vast majority of players who have more robust phones,” Niantic told The Verge.

This change should not affect the Pokemon Go player base at large, Niantic has assured. It will, however, be a disappointment for players who are unwilling or unable to purchase newer smartphones. — AFP-Relaxnews