This Samsung wireless charging pad can charge three devices at the same time

Samsung’s new Wireless Charger Pad Trio. —SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Samsung has recently released a barrage of devices including the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch 3. If you own all three, Samsung wants to make it easier for you to charge the devices with its new Wireless Charger Pad Trio.

The new wireless charger has been leaked by serial leakster Evan Blass via his Patreon and it appears to be a sequel to the Wireless Charger Duo that was introduced two years ago. The new charging pad features a long flat surface that can be used to charge a Qi wireless compatible phone and the Galaxy Buds, while the right most portion has a circular recessed area for you to charge a Galaxy Watch.

There are 3 dots at the bottom portion which could be LEDs to display the wireless charging status. The Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Trio uses a USB-C to USB-C cable and a power brick is included. For a wireless pad this size, it is likely to feature cooling fans at the bottom.

In order to push a maximum of 15W wireless charging for 3 devices, the pad would need at least a 45W power brick. However, based on the picture above, it seems that Samsung is bundling a 25W USB-C charger. That’s probably good enough to fast wireless charge a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra while the other accessories charge at a slower rate.

There’s no pricing and availability details yet but we reckon that it could cost more than RM500. The current Wireless Charger Duo is going for RM419 on the official Samsung online store on Lazada. The wireless charger duo comes with a power brick that pushes 12V 2.1A. — SoyaCincau