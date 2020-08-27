Gamescom 2020 via TikTok: What to watch

Gamescom 2020 takes place August 28-30. — Image courtesy of Gamescom via AFP

COLOGNE, Aug 27 — To make sure you don't miss anything at Gamescom, which is taking place virtually this year, due to the exceptional global health crisis, the event's partner TikTok is proposing a dedicated schedule on its platform, starting yesterday at 7 pm local Cologne, Germany time.

Gamescom, which is taking place tomorrow till Sunday, will be gaming fans' chance to get an early look at scenes from over 30 new video games.

And even before the event officially kicks off, TikTok is inviting game fans to connect to its platform in order to take part in a preview session in the form of a 24h/24h open exchange in which star players will participate. On the list are such top names as choreographer Nikeata Thompson, model and Tv presenter Rebecca Mir and soccer player Sead Kolasinac.

In order to check it out, head to the @gamescom TikTok account to follow the news from the event as it comes in.

Also taking place during Gamescom are several workshops that viewers can take part in, each featuring a specialist on the subject. Tomorrow at 9.30-10.30 local Cologne time, there will be a workshop called “How to become a gaming creator on TikTok” with gamer Shillingplays.

The following day, at the same time, there will be a session with Rae Grimm, editor in chief of the website GamePro, who will explain “How to start a gaming career.” Finally, on Sunday, from 2pm to 1 am local time, HandofBlood will give tips on “How to build a gaming community.”

The end of the event will be marked with the presentation of the #HeartOfGaming awards on Sunday, with an award for the most creative TikTok video posted during Gamescom. — AFP-Relaxnews