How to attend this year's virtual Gamescom

In 2019, 500,000 viewers watched the opening of Gamescom live on the web. ― AFP pic

COLOGNE, Aug 26 ― One of the most important European events in the gaming world, Gamescom will take place August 27-30. For the first time, the event that plays host to major video game publishers will have a virtual kickoff and be broadcast both on YouTube and TikTok.

Usually held in Cologne, Germany, the Gamescom will have a very special edition in 2020 that this year the event will be launched on streaming platforms. Starting Thursday, August 27 at 7.30pm local time, the launch party “Gamescom: Opening Night Live” will be broadcast on the Gamescom YoutTube channel as well as on that of specialised journalist Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards.

Game platform Twitch will also broadcast the event while TikTok, announced as one of the partners of the event, will offer those at home the possibility to view content unveiled during the conference, as GamesBeat announced in early August. “Even though we unfortunately will not be able to come together with the games community and industry on site in Cologne this year, we'll still celebrate the latest games with each other digitally at the end of August ....Our goal is clear: this year, gamescom will once again be 'The Heart of Gaming' for millions of fans throughout the world,” said Felix Falk, Managing Director of game - the association of the German games industry.

After the industry's disappointment at seeing E3 cancelled, the top video game publishers have lined up to be part of the digital version of Gamescom 2020. Xbox, Sega Europe, Electronic Arts, Bethesda, Activision Blizzard and many others will unveil new projects.

French-based Ubisoft is already planning to present 13 “indie” video games at this virtual event. Meanwhile, on his Twitter account, journalist Geoff Keighley, now host of the Game Awards and producer of the event, announced that a first preview of the second season of Fall Guys will be unveiled to the public on opening night. ― AFP-Relaxnews