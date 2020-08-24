Samsung postpones free 50″ TV redemption for Galaxy Note 20 buyers until 1st September

Samsung Malaysia is offering Galaxy Note 20 buyers a free 50″ Smart TV. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — As part of its launch campaign, Samsung Malaysia is offering Galaxy Note 20 buyers a free 50″ Smart TV worth RM2,599. This is given as an exclusive appreciation reward and customers were supposed to submit their redemptions starting tonight at 10:00pm. However, it appears that more customers would be able stand a chance to get the TV as Samsung has postponed the submissions to September.

If you go to the redemption site, Samsung has posted a notice informing that the redemption has been deferred to 1st September at 12pm. It added that any submissions submitted before that will not be valid.

The Samsung 50″ UHD Smart TV Redemption program is limited to 1,200 units. It is open to those that purchase the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 5G or the Note 20 Ultra 5G by 31st August 2020 and this also includes pre-order customers. The redemption is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last.

To redeem, you’ll need to have a Samsung Account and provide a clear image of proof of purchase or receipt along with your phone’s IMEI number. Customers will be informed if the redemption is successful and the TV will be delivered to you within 30 days.

As highlighted earlier, Samsung will only deliver 1 unit of the TV per delivery address. This means if there are 2 redemptions to the same address, only one of them will get the TV.

For more info, you can check out the Galaxy Note 20 campaign page. — SoyaCincau