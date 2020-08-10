Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from RM2,565 with U Mobile unlimited plan

The Galaxy Note 20 5G which retails for RM4,299 is offered by U Mobile for RM2,565 on the P139 plan or RM2,886 on P99. — Image by SoyaCincau

PETALING JAYA, Aug 10 — U Mobile is also offering the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on 24-month contract. As usual, it is offered on its Hero P99 and Hero P139 postpaid plan that offers unlimited calls and unlimited data.

The orange telco is offering pre-order from 6th until 20th August 2020. Customers will get either the Galaxy Buds+ or the Galaxy Buds Live depending on which Note you’re getting. In addition, they are also bundling a UV Steriliser and a wireless charger for free.

The Galaxy Note 20 5G which retails for RM4,299 is offered for RM2,565 on P139 plan or RM2,886 on P99. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G which is priced at RM5,199 is going for as low as RM3,319 on P139 plan or RM3,640 on P99.

Both plans offer unlimited data and unlimited calls. However, the higher P139 plan offers more hotspot data, unlimited HD video streaming and more supported roaming countries under RoamOnz. In addition, U Mobile is offering free GoInsure3 for 1 month.

During sign up, there’s an upfront payment of RM720 for P99 or RM1,056 on P139 which is required during sign up. This amount will be rebated back to your monthly bill across 24 months. U Mobile can waive the upfront payment if you’re an eligible existing customer with good payment history.

Unlike other telcos, U Mobile does not offer the device on instalment. In terms of colours, they are offering the standard Note 20 in Mystic Green or Mystic Bronze while the Ultra is offered in either Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze. —SoyaCincau