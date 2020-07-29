Samsung teases the reveal of five new products at Galaxy Unpacked (VIDEO)

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on August 5. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, July 29 ­— On Monday, Samsung published a teaser trailer of the upcoming product reveals set for this year’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020; five new devices currently under wraps will be unveiled on August 5.

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event just over a week away, the company is hyping up its audience with a teaser trailer that hints at the upcoming reveal of five new devices.

Based on the silhouettes seen on the trailer and the rumours that have been circulating the internet lately in anticipation of this event, the devices to be revealed are expected to include the flagship Galaxy Note 20 series, the second-generation Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds and the Galaxy Tab S7 series.

The title of the 30-second clip is “Galaxy Unpacked August 2020: Official Trailer #1,” which suggests that more teasers are likely to be published in the next few days leading up to the event.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 is scheduled to take place next week on August 5 and will be livestreamed at 10am EST.