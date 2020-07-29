‘League of Legends’ to be subject of August online reality TV show ‘LoL THE NEXT’ (VIDEO)

Four professional ‘League of Legends’ players will pick the next rising stars in reality show ‘LoL THE NEXT’ — Screen capture via YouTube/Riot Games

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29 — Enormously popular video game League of Legends, which has been a vehicle to fame and fortune for the world’s best players, is to lay bare the team recruitment process — or a form of it — via Korean show LoL: THE NEXT.

Having demonstrated their skill by achieving the League of Legends diamond-tier ranking, 100 hopefuls are in the mix for a share of a 50 million won prize (RM177,497) and what’s being mysteriously described as a unique opportunity.

From the initial 100, ten will be selected for coaching by four Korean pros or ex-pros — Lee “Wolf” Jae-wan and Heo “PawN” Won-seok for one team of five, Kim “PraY” Jong-in and Jang “MaRin” Gyeong-hwan for the other.

As well as being fixtures on the Korean League of Legends circuit over the last few years, the quartet have six League of Legends World Championship finals appearances and four World Championship wins between them.

LoL THE NEXT is to debut on August 2 at 3.30pm Korea Standard Time on the official YouTube and Twitch channels run by Korea’s top tier League of Legends competition, the LCK.

For the show’s international viewership, that’s a start time of 11.30pm PDT, 2.30am EDT, 7.30am UK (BST), 8.30 Central Europe and South Africa, 12 noon India, 2.30pm in Southeast Asia and Beijing, China, 3.30pm in Japan, and 4.30pm in Sydney, Australia.

The annual League of Legends World Championship delivered tournament prize pools of between US$2 million and US$5 million (RM8.5 million to RM 21.2 million) between 2015 and 2019.

Recent iterations of the event have taken place in October, though details concerning 2020’s World Championship, originally to take place in Shanghai, China, are still to be confirmed given the Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP-Relaxnews