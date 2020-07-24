Herman Miller positions itself for gaming with US$1,500 Embody chair

The Herman Miller x Logitech G collection comprises a supportive chair, and an adjustable desk and monitor arm. — Picture courtesy of Herman Miller / Logitech via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 — A bargain compared to the US$5,498 (RM23,370) Eames Lounge Chair set.

Luxury furnishings marque Herman Miller of Eames fame has collaborated with computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech for an update of the US$1,495 Embody high-backed chair, which debuted Wednesday via the company's online store.

This enhancement of an existing Logitech design results in an additional layer of foam for the chair's seat and back, as well as a copper-infused seat intended to prevent heat buildup.

Those details add to the design's existing spinal support and pressure distribution features, deemed necessary due to human physiology's natural preference for standing rather than seated positions. The Logitech Embody retains its pre-Herman Miller price.

Although the manufacturing company is better known for its home and office furniture, two of its most famous products being the Eames Lounge Chair and the Aeron office chair, the Embody is oriented towards video game players through Logitech's Logitech G division.

Just as the Eames is twinned with a matching ottoman, the Embody is likewise accompanied by a smudge-proof, anti-glare US$1,295 Motia Gaming Desk and a US$295 adjustable Ollin Monitor Arm with desk clamp.

The corporate Motia Sit-to-Stand table begins at US$2,001, available in a variety of finishes.

For Herman Miller, the Embody represents access to a new audience thanks to the widespread use of similar seating arrangement by highly visible portions of the content creation and livestreaming community. Logitech further boosts the profile and appeal of more affordable sections of its catalog. — AFP-Relaxnews