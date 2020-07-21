Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase lifts up 'Cadence of Hyrule', 'Shin Megami Tensei' (VIDEO)

2019 hit ‘Cadence of Hyrule’ is expanding through three third-quarter 2020 DLCs. ― Picture courtesy of Nintendo/Brace Yourself Games via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21 ― A compact eight-minute presentation, the first Partner Showcase from Nintendo featured several games from external studios, including musical action game Cadence of Hyrule and two much anticipated role-playing adventures Shin Megami Tensei III and Shin Megami Tensei V.

Beloved rhythm action game Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda is receiving a three-part paid content update starting today.

An official crossover between the creator of indie hit Crypt of the NecroDancer, in which the hero's journey takes place in time to the beat of a song, and Nintendo's Legend of Zelda franchise, Cadence of Hyrule is welcoming a Character Pack, Melody Pack, and a story extension.

The Character Pack, released immediately on July 20, features five new characters for players to experiment with and master: Impa and her far-reaching Naginata spear weapon; Aria, who must stay on the beat at all costs; “Cadence of Hyrule” shopkeeper Frederick; and grey incarnations of the “Zelda” franchise leads in Shadow Link and Shadow Zelda.

The Melody Pack includes 39 songs and remixes, while Symphony of the Mask adds a new map, new selection of songs, and a new character to play as, the mysterious Skull Kid. Those latter two packs are to release before the end of October, while a Season Pass includes all three (once available) with some bonus costumes for Link and Zelda to incentivise the blind-buy or, come October, bulk purchase.

In fact, Nintendo's UK branch anticipates the Melody Pack for August and Skull Kid's story for September, leaving October 23 for an repackaged all-inclusive version of Cadence of Hyrule.

Fans of cult classic role-playing adventure franchise Shin Megami Tensei were given a two-part surprise, with 2003's Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne announced for an HD remaster in Spring 2021 and Shin Megami Tensei V, first revealed for Switch in 2017, now confirmed for simultaneous worldwide release in 2021.

Though the Shin Megami Tensei franchise has not yet debuted on Nintendo Switch, 2009's SMT: Strange Journey and 2013's SMT IV were made internationally available on Nintendo's respective predecessor handhelds, the DS and 3DS.

Perhaps just as relevant is the success of its Persona spin-off role-playing adventure series, whose 2008 Persona 4 and 2016 Persona 5 are well known among fans of the genre, even if the pair are not at this time available on Switch.

While SMT V remains an apparent Switch exclusive, SMT III: Nocturne ― HD Remaster was swiftly confirmed for PlayStation 4 by developer-publisher Atlus.

Also in July's Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, multiplayer shooter Rogue Company was given a little visibility bump an hour ahead of its cross-platform release across Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, as was arcade wrestler WWE 2K Battlegrounds (September 18, also on PS4, XBO, PC and Stadia). ― AFP-Relaxnews