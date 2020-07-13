TM, Digi partner to provide HSBB coverage to more Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s global and wholesale arm, TM Wholesale, will collaborate with Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd to provide high-speed broadband (HSBB) coverage to more Malaysians.

The companies said the collaboration would enable both players to deliver enhanced service experience and boost economic growth towards accelerating Digital Malaysia.

“With the agreement in place, TM will provide Layer 3 HSBB network service to Digi, enabling the digital service provider to extend its footprint to more areas across the country including Sabah and Sarawak, leveraging on TM’s extensive and robust fibre network infrastructure,” they said in a joint statement today.

TM Wholesale executive vice president, Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, said the COVID-19 pandemic had proven that people and organisations relied heavily on Internet connectivity for online communications and digital tools to stay connected and stay productive while at home.

“TM has always been a strong advocate of infrastructure sharing and this industry-level collaboration using our HSBB network service as the platform reiterates our commitment towards accelerating broadband adoption.

“As such, we will continue to play our unique role as a neutral provider by providing open access amongst fellow industry players that will pave ways for a wider and more creative offering of Internet packages for Malaysians,” he said.

Meanwhile, Digi chief marketing officer, Loh Keh Jiat, said the collaboration would enable Digi to connect an additional three million households across the country with fibre Internet services, providing more customers with the option to enjoy total connectivity experience at home and on-the-go.

“Leveraging on existing infrastructure also allows service providers to focus on rolling out their services in areas where it matters, thus increasing reach and enhancing customer experience while addressing the digital divide.

“This will ultimately benefit both consumers and businesses by enriching Malaysians with world-class, superfast connectivity, further improving broadband penetration throughout Malaysia,” he added. — Bernama