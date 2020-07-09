Celcom: Users may face data connectivity issues at scattered areas nationwide

Some Celcom users in scattered areas nationwide may find difficulty to browse or access data services. — SoyaCincau image

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — Celcom has acknowledged that some users in scattered areas nationwide may find difficulty to browse or to access data services. The blue telco didn’t mention the cause of the issue but they are working on solving the matter as soon as possible.

According to the tweet, they are aiming to restore its data services by 11am today. It isn’t clear if this issue only affects Celcom postpaid and Xpax prepaid customers and if other MVNOs on their network such as Tune Talk, RedOne, Yoodo and XOX Mobile are effected.

It appears that other MVNOs that use Celcom’s network are also affected. Tune Talk has also informed its users about the possible interruption.

Last week Celcom had shared that customers in Penang Island and Seberang Jaya may experience service disruption and it appears to be caused by a fire at a TM node. The TM node not only provides connectivity for its users but also backhaul connectivity for multiple mobile operators.

At the time of writing, our Yoodo line in Petaling Jaya seems fine and we have no issues with our data connectivity. —SoyaCincau