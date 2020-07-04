Apple Card owners can now make payments on their computer, too

Apple Card owners can now make payments on their desktop. — Picture courtesy of Apple

SAN FRANCISCO, July 4 — Instead of relying on Apple’s mobile Wallet app to make payments on their Apple Card, the company launched a complementary desktop site where they can manage their Apple finances, as well.

Apple launched this week a web portal for Apple Card users that allows them to manage their account and payments from their computer. Previously, this could only be done from the company’s mobile Wallet app despite the card launching last year.

Now if your phone is dead, broken or lost, you can still make a credit card payment without having to contact Goldman Sachs, the bank that ultimately has control over issuing cards.

You can see your credit status, download a PDF version of your statements, and set up a payment schedule through this site.

The portal is available now, and Apple Card users can access it using the Apple ID which is associated with their credit card account. — AFP-Relaxnews