Xiaomi Malaysia to introduce two new budget phones with big screen and battery

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — If the Redmi 9 which starts from RM499 is out of your budget, Xiaomi Malaysia is announcing two more affordable smartphones that promises to offer a big screen and big battery tomorrow. These are the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C.

According to Xiaomi Malaysia’s Facebook page, the full details of its new Redmi smartphones will be revealed tomorrow, the 30th June 2020.

Both devices are not officially announced yet but we reckon that it should be priced lower than the Redmi 9.

The Redmi 9A was recently spotted in a product catalogue in the Philippines.

There are no pricing details yet but it mentions that it will feature a 6.53″ HD+ display and it runs on a MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

The device will come with a 5MP selfie camera that sits on a tiny notch, while the rear gets a single 13MP main camera. Powering the device is a large 5,000mAh battery.

Looking at the picture above, it appears that the device lacks a fingerprint sensor to keep its price low.

For the Redmi 9C, it is speculated to be a slightly better version of the Redmi 9A. It is expected to retain the same 6.53″ HD+ display and an Helio G25 processor along with a 5,000mAh battery.

However, the 9C is said to come with a dual-camera setup and it might come with NFC depending on the market.

Apart from Xiaomi, its rival Realme will be launching its budget C11 tomorrow.

The C11 will be running on an Helio G35 processor and it also comes with a 6.5″ display plus a 5,000mAh battery.

The full details for both Realme and Xiaomi smartphones will be revealed tomorrow. — SoyaCincau