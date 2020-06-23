Logitech announces carbon labelling

Logitech plans to display carbon emissions information on the packaging of all of its products. — Picture courtesy of Logitech

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 — Logitech has announced a new labeling system to inform consumers about the environmental impact of its products, which will be rolled out for its entire catalogue by 2025.

The computer peripherals specialist plans to introduce the new labels, which will initially feature on its gaming products, by the end of the year. Thereafter the system will be progressively extended to the rest of the firm’s catalogue. At the same time, Logitech will also provide access to the methodology and protocol applied to calculate carbon footprints on its website. The Swiss firm’s medium-term goal is to provide carbon labels for its entire range by 2025.

In a press release Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell explains: “We are doubling down on our efforts to reduce our environmental impact, yet we can’t do it alone. By communicating the carbon impact of our products, we are empowering and collaborating with our consumers to better the world.”

With what effectively amounts to the first initiative of its kind in the field of high-tech products, Logitech is hoping to raise consumer awareness and at the same time encourage other manufacturers to provide fully transparent information on carbon emissions.

Last year, as part of its drive for sustainability, Logitech obtained carbon-neutral certification for its gaming products and pledged to reduce its carbon footprint to help limit global warming. — AFP-Relaxnews