PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X to launch around Nov 19, 'Cyberpunk 2077' developer suggests

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ features movie star Keanu Reeves in one of its supporting roles. — Picture courtesy of CD Projekt Red

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 — CD Projekt RED, the company behind The Witcher 3, is shooting for a November release for its highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.

A delay to open-world role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 means that its PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC editions will now launch on November 19.

Those versions will also be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, currently earmarked for the three month year-end period of Holiday 2020.

CD Projekt RED expects that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners will therefore be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 at launch.

The game will feature improved presentation on the new consoles.

Even in the absence of any privileged information, the console launch assumption seems reasonable.

The PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One and Xbox 360 all debuted in mid to late-November, just before the busy year-end shopping season gained full momentum.

However, a free update that upgrades the PS4 and XBO editions specifically for play on PS5 and XSX will be made available in 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced in 2012 and is an adaptation of tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, itself inspired by the settings of 1982 movie Blade Runner and 1986 novel Hardwired.

The ambitious project is being received as a sci-fi take on the Grand Theft Auto model of go-anywhere, do-anything interaction.

Cyberpunk 2077 was projected for release in April 2020.

However, by January 2020 it was being delayed to September 17, before this latest schedule readjustment to November 19.

The game’s multiplayer portion, which was already due to arrive post-launch, will be similarly put back by another two months.

Night City Wire, a showcase event set for June 25, remains in place. It’s to be followed by the lifting of a press embargo for the latest round of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay previews. — AFP-Relaxnews