What to expect from Apple's all-online WWDC 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 ― Apple has just announced the programme for its 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which, exceptionally this year, will take place exclusively online, June 22-26.

The 31st WWDC, which has been organised under exceptional conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, will include a long opening keynote, 100-plus engineering sessions on very specific questions, new forums that are accessible to developers and bookable one-on-one sessions with Apple engineers.

The opening keynote, on June 22, will give Tim Cook and his teams an opportunity to present an overview of Apple's activity and the broad outlines of future updates for the different operating systems that run on Apple branded products: iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. At the same time, there is always a possibility of a surprise unveiling of new hardware.

Then, over the following four days, developers from all over the world will be able to take part in more than 100 workshop sessions designed to help them master new tools and functionalities that are now available in Apple systems. At the same time, a thousand Apple engineers will be on-hand for personalised one-to-one technical tutorials, which have to be booked in advance.

You can follow events at the WWDC on the conference's dedicated website. ― AFP-Relaxnews