MacBook Pro 16 now offered with a new GPU option, up to 75pc faster graphics

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 ― Shortly after the release of its new MacBook Pro 13, Apple has updated its MacBook Pro 16 offering with a new powerful GPU option. Previously, the best graphics you could get is the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. Now you can go a step further with a Radeon Pro 5600M.

If you are customising your MacBook Pro 16, the jump from AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB GDDR6 RAM to 8GB GDDR6 RAM costs RM400 extra. For those that need even more power for graphics, the jump from the Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB GDDR6 to Radeon Pro 5600M with 8GB of HBM2 memory would cost you an extra RM2,400.

It is reported that the 5600M is 75 per cent faster than the 5500M in benchmarks and this would be beneficial for those working on graphics-intensive tasks such as 3D rendering or game development. The new top-of-the-line GPU offers up to 40 compute units while the High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) offers a bandwidth of up to 394GB/s.

Compared to the last generation MacBook Pro 15 with Radeon Pro 560X 4GB GDDR5 RAM, the MacBook Pro 16 with Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB HBM2 is said to offer up to 3.5x faster render on Maxon Cinema 4D, up to 3.4X timeline render performance for Final Cut Pro X and 2.6x faster game performance for Fortnite.

With this new GPU option, a fully-specced MacBook Pro 16 would cost you RM27,799 in Malaysia. This includes a 2.4GHz 8-core 9th gen Intel Core i9, 64GB of DDR RAM and 8TB SSD. If you’re looking for something slightly smaller, the new MacBook Pro 13 is now available in Malaysia. Its highest fully spec option with 10th gen Core i7, 32GB RAM and 4TB of SSD costs slightly over RM15,000.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out our review of the MacBook Pro 16 here. ― SoyaCincau