Computex gets officially cancelled following initial delay

Citing travel complications due to the coronavirus outbreak, Computex 2020 has been officially cancelled. ― AFP pic

TAIPEI, June 16 ― After first delaying this year's annual computer expo from June to September, the organisers of Computex have announced that the event is officially cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.

Because the Covid-19 outbreak has caused various countries worldwide to impose travel restrictions in an attempt to reduce the spread of the disease, Computex has accordingly been cancelled after initially just being delayed by three months.

Instead of the computer exposition taking place in September, the organisers ― Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA) ― announced that it will be effectively postponed until June of 2021.

At last year's edition of the conference, 1,685 exhibitors were present from 30 countries, and 42,495 visitors hailed from 171 countries to attend the annual expo.

To offer those who would have been involved in the conference a bit of consolation, TAITRA will be launching a series of Computex online meetings, talks, demos and exhibitions to keep “the tech industry connected” with the conference.

If all goes according to plan, the next Computex will take place in Taiwan from June 1 to 5, 2021. ― AFP-Relaxnews