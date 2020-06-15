Xiaomi has a new 30,000mAh power bank and it can charge three devices simultaneously

Xiaomi’s 30,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Xiaomi has introduced its massive 30,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 which holds more backup power on the go. This is basically the higher capacity version of its 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 which supports 2-way fast charging.

It comes with two USB-A ports, one USB-C and one microUSB port. — SoyaCincau pic

In China, it’s priced at CNY 169 (about RM101) and it comes with 2x USB-A ports, 1x USB-C and 1x microUSB port. The USB-C port supports 2-way charging while the microUSB port is only for input.

Similar to the 20,000mAh version, the 30,000mAh power bank supports up to 18W output and you can charge 3 devices at the same time via the two full-sized USB and the USB-C port. According to Xiaomi, this power bank has the capacity to charge the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Redmi K30 Pro 4.5 times or the latest iPhone SE 2020 10.5 times.

You can charge three devices at the same time via the two full-sized USB and the USB-C port. — SoyaCincau pic

If you’re using the USB-C to Lightning cable, the power bank can support fast charging for the new iPhone models. An iPhone 11 which supports 18W USB-PD charging can be charged fully in 1 hour and 45 minutes with the 30,000mAh power bank.

It supports 24W input and you can fully charge the power bank with a 30W USB-PD charger in 7.5 hours. An 18W charger would take 10 hours to recharge while a slower 5W charger would take 31 hours.

Take note that with a capacity of 30,000mAh, this power bank isn’t suitable for air travel. For international travel, it is recommended that you get a 20,000mAh power bank or smaller.

If you need a power bank that could charge a laptop, you can consider getting the 20,000mAh Mi Powerbank 3 Pro which supports up to 45W output. In China, it’s priced at 199CNY (about RM120) but you can find it from some online retailers in Malaysia. There’s also a 10,000mAh Mi Powerbank 3 Super Flash variant that pushes a max output of 50W that costs 249CNY (about RM150). — SoyaCincau