Tech, public-private collaborations to empower businesses’ productivity, says Microsoft

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 – A better future is waiting for corporations and businesses’ productivity beyond the Movement Control Order (MCO) through technology and public-private collaborations to keep the nation empowered with better internet connectivity, Microsoft Malaysia said.

Managing director K Raman said the nationwide MCO has shifted the way Malaysian businesses operate, often involving a transition from traditional work routines to remote working.

However, he said this shift has tested the preparedness of organisations across the nation for remote work as investment into technology, both hardware and software, and skills development need to take place at an unprecedented pace.

“These are but a few of the ingredients needed to enable remote working but one key ingredient that is often understated is access to the Internet.

“Indeed, Internet connectivity and the ubiquitous broadband has undoubtedly become the lifeblood of business continuity plans and a seamless Internet connection is crucial to almost every Malaysian to continue working from home,” he said in Bernama’s THOUGHTS column on the www.bernama.com website.

He said in the wake of the MCO, Microsoft Malaysia has rallied together with its partners, including Telekom Malaysia (TM), Celcom and Maxis, to pinpoint the needs of businesses and provide solutions that directly address their challenges.

“As the leading Internet solutions provider in Malaysia, TM has the reach needed to provide organisations across Malaysia with the solutions they need to stay productive at work during the MCO,” he said.

He said TM ONE SaaS (software as a service) was designed to provide an all-in-one solution to businesses by offering Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Office 365 E1 free for six months, lessening the burden on businesses that need to make the transition to remote working urgently.

“With Celcom, we are offering free unlimited access to Microsoft Office 365 to all their postpaid Xpax customers during work hours (8 am to 6 pm), daily,” he said.

He said similarly, the company’s partnership with Maxis earlier this year saw the launch of Microsoft Teams Unified Communications, which has now been offered as a free solution to Maxis Business subscribers to enable free data usage for Skype and Microsoft Teams starting from March 27.

He added that the partnership is also offering six months free subscription for Managed Unified Communications via Microsoft Teams for Teams Phone System and Teams Calling packages. — Bernama