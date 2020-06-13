Soak your eyes (and ears) in six PlayStation 5 trailers (VIDEO)

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ promises luscious environments far beyond the snow of forerunner ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ closing chapter ‘The Frozen Wilds.’ — Picture courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 — PlayStation’s first raft of gameplay trailers for the late 2020 PS5 might not match the new console’s Ultra HD 4K specification, but they still herald a new era of gaming via Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and a game about being a lost cat.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Miles hasn’t made it into The Avengers yet, but his incarnation of your friendly neighbourhood web-slinger was central to 2018’s fantastic Into the Spider-Verse. Now he’s (web)heading up this apparent same-city response to 2018’s PlayStation 4 hit Marvel’s Spider-Man, which, by no coincidence, was used to demonstrate the superior loading times of prototype PS5 hardware.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

A return to PlayStation’s Ratchet & Clank action adventure franchise and a showcase for the sort of instant level loading we might come to expect from the PlayStation 5, as the plucky pair leap from one dimension to another, spanning verdant alien planet, night time rail-riding, futuristic interchange, dragon-filled canyon, cyberpunk city and pirate galleon in not much more than a minute.

Horizon Forbidden West

Continuing the story from one of the PlayStation 4’s best-received exclusives, Horizon Zero Dawn, this PS5 release picks up a post-post-apocalypse journey across a radically transformed former United States, reclaimed by nature and enormous robotic beasts alike.

Resident Evil Village

An eighth entry to the core Resident Evil series (ie. Resident Evil VIII), this is a highly anticipated survival horror return to the lifelike characteristics and immersive, first-person perspective of Resident Evil VII after several years of early franchise remakes. Like some of its fellow Future of Gaming debutants, RE Village is destined for not only PS5 but also Xbox Series X and PC.

Gran Turismo 7

With Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon happily established on Microsoft’s Xbox and Windows 10 platforms, Gran Turismo brings its particular brand of precision racing to PS5. As well as a cinematic, there’s a look at GT7’s menu navigation, garage, and circuit selection UI, before cutting to a minute’s worth of driver’s-view racetrack footage.

Stray

Another release landing on PS5 as well as other platforms — in this case PC — Stray takes place from the perspective of a cat lost in a city of robots. Despite the proliferation of cybernetics, cats still do cat things: leaping up onto windowsills, peering through store windows, trotting along busy streets and finding their way to the hidden spaces of a metropolis not built for four-pawed inhabitants. — AFP-Relaxnews