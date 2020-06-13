Itch.io's Racial Justice and Equality bundle exceeds US$5.5m

‘Arcade Spirits,’ one of 1,600+ games available in the Itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality. — Picture courtesy of Fiction Factory Games

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 — With three days to go, the community-driven Itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality collection of computer, board, card and tabletop games has expanded to contain over 1,600 items and raise more than US$5 million (RM21.3 million) for worthwhile causes.

Disney allocated US$5 million to civil rights organisation the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) and other related nonprofits.

Site visitors to indie games site Itch.io have exceeded that via a US$5.5 million fund raised against the bulging Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality.

Some 1,300 creators have now voluntarily razed their short-term income in order to provide a fundraising platform for the bundle’s two chosen causes.

They contributed games of all sorts to the collection, many of them high-profile or award-winning titles such as Night in the Woods, Celeste, A Short Hike, Minit, The White Door, Overland, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!, Astrologaster and even brand new puzzler reky.



There are even game assets and engines for people that want to try their own hand at making something.

Both the bundle’s content contributors and the platform itself are donating all proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defence and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund in a 50/50 split.

Launched around midnight on June 6 (UTC), the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality cleared US$2 million by the evening of June 7.

It expires at 10am UTC on Tuesday, June 16. For conversion into your local time, see timeanddate.com.

The bundle also recast goodwill donations from major, international video game publishers, some of whose sums reached into the low six figures.

However, independent Canadian video game developer Klei of “Don’t Starve” fame suggested that greater boldness was required.

“We feel it is important to let others know we are standing with them, and hopefully inspire others to contribute as best they can,” the studio said, as it donated US$1 million to the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) earlier this week.

The Humble Bundle, Electronic Arts and Riot Games were also among those to commit to donations of US$1 million. — AFP-Relaxnews