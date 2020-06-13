Adobe’s new Photoshop Camera app suggests how to edit and enhance photos

Adobe has officially released the Photoshop Camera app. — Picture courtesy of Adobe

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 ­— Adobe has launched the highly-anticipated Photoshop Camera app, a free camera application that uses smart technology to intelligently suggest to users which filters, effects and edits would best improve their picture.

The Photoshop-powered camera application first announced last year, which utilises intelligent technology to decide “the best lenses and filters for your photos,” finally launched this week on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

In addition to having a series of original filters — some created by notable artists and influencers — to scroll through and select before taking a picture, such edits can be altered and changed afterwards, too.

The app gives users access to quick fix tools like portrait relighting and distortion removal, as well as manual editing tools to help them bring a particular vision to reality.

An Auto-Tone tool helps prevent an image’s highlights and shadows from being too extreme, while the Content-Aware Recommendation tool will automatically modify the camera’s settings so the subject is in focus and the lighting is accurate to real life. Portrait Controls are tools that help users take their best selfie no matter the lighting conditions or background.

The Adobe Photoshop Camera app is available for download now for iOS and Android devices. — AFP-Relaxnews