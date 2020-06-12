A fully-specced MacBook Pro 13 costs over RM15,000 in Malaysia

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro 13 in Malaysia is currently available from authorised resellers including Machines and Switch. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — You can now buy Apple’s latest MacBook Pro 13 in Malaysia and it is currently available from authorised resellers including Machines and Switch. Apart from the processor upgrades, it ditches the problematic butterfly keyboard for a newer Magic Keyboard that has a physical ESC key. If you prefer to customise your MacBook Pro 13 to the max online, you can also order it directly from Apple’s online store.

To recap, the new 13″ laptop starts from RM5,599 for the base model that runs on a 1.4GHz quad-core 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 256GB of SSD. The lower-spec models also come with just two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. If you’re still studying, this configuration can be yours for RM5,169 with Apple’s student pricing.

If you want to get the MacBook Pro 13 with the latest 10th gen Intel processors, you will have to fork out at least RM7,999 for the higher-spec version which comes with four Thunderbolt 3 ports. This is for the unit with a 2.0GHz quad-core 10th gen Intel Core i5 with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of SSD. Want to bump storage to 1TB? That would cost you RM8,799.

Configuring the best-specced MacBook Pro 13

If you want the best possible hardware options for your MacBook Pro 13, you are able to customise your order with a better processor, RAM and storage. Switching from a 2.0GHz quad-core 10th gen Core i5 to a 2.3GHz quad-core 10th gen Core i7 is an RM800 upgrade option while doubling the RAM from 16GB to 32GB would cost you RM1,600 extra.

If the standard 512GB SSD isn’t enough, you can jump to 2TB for an extra RM2,400 or 4TB at a whopping RM4,800. Unlike the MacBook Pro 16, you can’t upgrade the GPU and you’ll have to settle for an Intel Iris Plus Graphics on the 13″ laptop.

With all the max hardware options selected, the new Apple laptop with Core i7, 32GB RAM and 4TB of SSD is priced at RM15,199.

For those that need more power on the go, the MacBook Pro 16 still has the ultimate hardware options available. You can have it with a 2.4GHz 8-core 9th gen Intel Core i9 processor, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB GDDR6 RAM and an even larger 8TB SSD. With all the hardware upgrade options ticked, it will cost you RM25,399.

To learn more about the MacBook Pro 13 specs and what’s new, you can refer to our announcement post. In case you missed it, we also have a review on the Apple MacBook Pro 16 and you can find out what Rory thinks of it here. — SoyaCincau