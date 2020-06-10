Facebook’s dedicated News section turns towards journalists to tailor content for users

Facebook News is now rolling out to all users in the US. — Picture courtesy of Facebook via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 — Facebook has rolled out their dedicated Facebook News section to all US users bringing them easier access to local news outlets, TechCrunch reported.

Back in October of 2019, Facebook announced that they’re giving Facebook News another go — this time with the intention of more effectively tailoring content to individual users and bringing them more material from their local news outlets. Yesterday, this section began rolling out to all US users who will be able to access it from a new dedicated bookmark.

The type of news brought to users will be from four main categories — general, local, diverse, and topical news — to ensure that users have a wide variety of news to enjoy and more publishers will have their content shared with a wider audience.

Furthermore, content will be presented to users based on their previous clicks and interests; Complementing this algorithm will be “a diverse team of journalists” who will “give you an overview of news published by trusted sources and publishers across a variety of subject areas — from politics and world affairs to entertainment and science.”

The Facebook News bookmark should be available to all US users now, if not very soon. — AFP-Relaxnews