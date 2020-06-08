U Mobile offers free 1GB daily data automatically for learning and work use

U Mobile has provided more details about the free 1GB data offer. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — As announced by the Prime Minister, Malaysians telcos are offering free 1GB data daily to its customers under the Penjana initiative. This is to help Malaysians to stay connected for learning and productivity purposes as working from home is still encouraged.

U Mobile has provided more details about the offer and it will be allocated to all active postpaid and prepaid customers (except for WeChatGo). This free data will be available from 10 June until 31 December 2020 and it replaces the current free 1GB offer which will end on the 9th of June.

Unlike other telcos, you won’t need to redeem the data daily. According to U Mobile, the free 1GB data will continue to be given to all customers that have accepted the initial free 1GB data offer.

For new customers, they will receive a confirmation SMS from U Mobile informing them that the free 1GB data will be provisioned daily. No further action is required from customers after that.

Restrictions for free data

As revealed yesterday, the free 1GB daily data is intended for education, productivity and information-related services, and it is applicable between 8am to 6pm daily. This could include online collaboration tools, learning portals, teleconferencing apps and web browsing on educational sites.

The free 1GB data does not cover gaming, social media, video and music streaming apps, services and websites. As listed by U Mobile above, apps such as YouTube, Spotify, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Netflix, PUBG and WeChat are not included. The other telcos such as Celcom, Digi and Maxis also have the same restrictions for the free data. This means you’ll need to purchase a data plan for the rest of your connectivity needs.

On top of that, access to key government websites and apps including MySejahtera, MyTrace and Gerak Malaysia will continue to be free. Calls to the Ministry of Health and Crisis Preparedness Response Centre are still free.

For more info, visit U Mobile’s Free 1GB data promo page. — SoyaCincau