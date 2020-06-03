Malay Mail

When set as a wallpaper, this image crashes your Android

Wednesday, 03 Jun 2020 08:27 AM MYT

An image of a landscape circulating the web causes Android smartphones to crash and brick when it's set as a wallpaper. — Highwaystarz-Photography / Istock.com pic via AFP
SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 — Over the past few days, an image of a landscape has been circulating on the web that, when set as a wallpaper on an Android phone, causes devices to crash.

Recently various media have been reporting on an image that causes Android devices to crash when it's set as a wallpaper. So what exactly is this image, where did it come from and why does it brick Androids?

While the origin of this seemingly innocuous landscape image hasn't been identified, the notable tech leaker Ice Universe was among the first to publicly share the image with a warning explaining what setting this photo as a wallpaper could do to a phone, particularly Samsung devices.

 

Essentially, Android phones with this image as a wallpaper will crash and then be stuck in a loop of the lockscreen being activated and deactivated. Evidently, this is caused by the colors in the image, as altering them a small amount prevents devices from being bricked.

 

Thankfully, setting the images as a wallpaper won't permanently brick a phone. In most cases, devices can be fixed by simply deleting the file or resetting the phone. — AFP-Relaxnews

