Leak suggests iPhone 6s from 2015 will still get iOS 14 update

File picture of Apples iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — One major advantage of getting an iPhone is extended software support which is much longer than most Android smartphones. Apple is expected to release its iOS 14 later this year and a report suggests that it would still support older devices that were released as early as 2015.

According to The Verifier, a leak of from an early iOS 14 development code suggests that iOS 14 will continue to support all iOS devices that are running on iOS 13. At the moment, iOS 13 supports the 1st gen iPhone SE (2016) and iPhone 6s or newer, as well as the 7th gen iPod Touch.

To recap, both the iPhone SE (2016) and the iPhone 6s are running the Apple A9 chip while the current iPod Touch is powered by an Apple A10 Fusion chip. Assuming iOS 14 is the final update for these devices, this means the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus which were released with iOS 9 will get more than 5 years of software support.

The new OS update is expected to be announced at the upcoming WWDC 2020 event. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually for the first time. — SoyaCincau