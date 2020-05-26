This is what the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ could look like

Instead of having three models, the Galaxy Note 20 is said to be released with just two options ― Note 20 and Note 20+. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 ― As we are about to enter the second half of the year, Samsung is getting ready to launch its new Galaxy Note 20 for 2020. Ahead of the launch, we now get a clear look at what it could look like and the design isn’t drastically different from other smartphones released by other Chinese manufacturers.

The legit-looking Galaxy Note 20+ design renders were revealed by serial leakster @OnLeaks in partnership with @Pigtou_. Similar to the current Galaxy S20, it still features a huge camera bump at the rear and a punch-hole that’s aligned on the top centre of the screen. Instead of having three models, the Galaxy Note 20 is said to be released with just two options ― Note 20 and Note 20+.

Based on information obtained by @OnLeaks, the Galaxy Note 20+ will be noticeably bigger in size with a 6.9” screen. As a reference, the current Note10+ has a 6.8” screen while the Galaxy S20 Ultra gets a larger 6.9” display.

As shown here, the Note 20 will have an almost flat display with a slight curve along the edges. Unlike the current Galaxy Note 10 series, the power and volume rocker buttons are now placed on the right side. Personally, I think is a more practical placement if you place your phone on its left side to watch videos in landscape mode.

At the bottom edge, you’ll find an S-Pen silo on the left, a speaker grill and a USB-C port. Nope, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack like last year’s model. It has been speculated that the device will come with a 4,500mAh battery and it would feature a fluid 120Hz display. ― SoyaCincau