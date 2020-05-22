Unifi offers 30-day trial for unifi Home plan

Unifi is offering a 30-day trial for customers to try unifi Home broadband plans. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Unifi is offering a 30-day trial for customers to try unifi Home broadband plans and an easy-instalment option to purchase Mesh Wi-Fi devices to help customers stay connected and productive while embracing the new normal.

Customers can quickly sign up for unifi Home broadband unifi.com.my or by dialling ‘100’.

They can also seek further assistance via Live Chat at http://bit.ly/unifilivechat, email at [email protected], Facebook at facebook.com/weareunifi and Twitter at twitter.com/helpmeunifi.

More information is also available at https://unifi.com.my/personal/home/fibre-broadband.

Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s chief commercial officer Anand Vijayan said the company is committed to helping Malaysians stay connected, productive and entertained with its solutions.

“We are still uncertain as to when we can go back to our normal lives, but for now, we are happy that the easing of certain rules has allowed us to also resume service installations for our customers,” he said in a statement today.

As the health and safety of customers and employees remain a top priority for unifi, all technicians have been trained to adhere to the precautionary processes set in place to limit the risk of exposure during installation and restoration work.

In addition to undergoing temperature checks at the start of their daily shift, all technicians are required to put their face mask on when entering customer’s premise as well as maintaining good personal hygiene throughout the working day. — Bernama