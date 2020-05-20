Raya-ing with your iPhone: Tips, tricks and amusements

Longtime iPhone photographer Hux demonstrated the ease of Portrait mode on the new iPhone SE. — Picture via Instagram/@huxterized

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — This Raya will likely be a subdued one for many Malaysians due to the many restrictions in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, there's technology to help keep in touch as well as entertained during the long weekend.

If you happen to have the latest Apple iPhone SE, why not take as many Portrait mode photos as you can? Portrait mode allows for a pleasing blurred background to better highlight the subject.

iPhone photographer Ahady Rezan, better known as Hux, shared some snaps of his family taken with the iPhone SE.

He had some tips for those wanting to make the best of their iPhone photos:

Use gridlines to balance your shot. One of the easiest and best ways to improve your mobile photos is to turn on the camera's gridlines. Play around with colour blocking. Colour blocking can help to highlight the elements of a photo that you want to stand out, like a plant or something else with a bold hue Find different perspectives. Taking photos from a unique, unexpected angle can make them more memorable — it tends to create an illusion of depth or height with the subjects. Avoid zooming in. Instead, try to get closer to your subject — or take the photo from a default distance, and crop it later on. Set your camera apps exposure manually. Tapping your screen when your phone's camera is on doesn't just refocus the lens on a new subject, it also automatically adjusts how much light the camera lets in. Take candids. That's because candid photos are better able to effectively capture the emotion and essence of a moment

If you'd rather a new Raya playlist, Apple Music will have a special one available on Friday, May 22 featuring artists such as Kotak, Fazura, and Sezairi.

Also worth checking out is a list of apps to keep you productive or turn a new leaf when Raya comes around.

If you're going to be messing with your phone (like too many of us on normal days) you might as well lessen the guilt by saying you're nurturing your inner photographer/easing the Raya blues with music/learning new habits.

Whether you use tech to bridge the gap with your loved ones or for self-improvement, in the end it's the niat (intention) that will make all the difference.