Apple adds Pride colours to latest Sports Bands

Apple has not just one but two Pride bands to choose from this year. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Apple's been known for its colourful Pride bands for the Apple Watch but this time instead of just one band, there are two Pride bands from its Sports Band line.

The Pride Edition Sports Band is unique as it is assembled by hand from individual strips of Apple's trademark coloured fluorelastomer.

Instead of uniform, machine-created lines, the effect is of a varied, wavy rainbow design that makes each watch band unique.

Another change is that Nike also has a branded Pride watch band this time, and both bands will match the new Apple Watch faces that will be released with watchOS 6.2.5.

Both bands are already available on the official Apple online store, retailing at RM199 each.