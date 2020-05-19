Samsung Galaxy A21s is a quad-camera phone with a battery as large as the S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy A series looks like the successor to the Galaxy A20s and it comes with a quad-camera setup and a large battery capacity that’s similar to its top of the line Galaxy S20 Ultra. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 ― The Samsung Galaxy A series has a new member with the arrival of the Galaxy A21s. On the surface, this looks like the successor to the Galaxy A20s and it comes with a quad-camera setup and a large battery capacity that’s similar to its top of the line Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Upfront, the Galaxy A21s features a 6.5” Infinity-O display with the punch-hole on the top left corner that houses a 13MP selfie camera. The screen pushes an HD+ resolution of 1600x620 pixels and under the hood, it runs on an unspecified octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.0GHz for all eight cores.

The device can be configured with either 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and with either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD slot which allows storage expansion of up to 512GB extra.

In the camera department, the device comes with a rectangular camera bump which has a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and two 2MP cameras for depth and macro effects. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and according to Samsung, it has Dolby Atmos audio enhancement but it is likely to come with a single-firing speaker.

Powering the device is a large 5,000mAh battery and it supports 15W fast charging. It comes in 3 colours ― Black, White and Blue.

In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is going on sale starting 19th June with a price tag of GBP 179 (about RM949). This might be Samsung’s most affordable smartphone with a 48MP main camera. Interestingly, there’s a Galaxy A21 (without the s) which was announced last month in the US that comes with a triple-camera setup and a smaller 4,000mAh battery.

So far there are no details yet on its availability for Malaysia. At the moment, the Galaxy A20s with 32GB of storage is going for RM699. If you’re looking for a budget phone with a huge battery, Samsung had recently announced the Galaxy M31 that packs a 6,000mAh battery and a high-resolution 64MP main camera for RM1,099. ― SoyaCincau