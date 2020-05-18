The iPhone SE is deja vu, in an affordable iPhone package

The iPhone SE: body of an iPhone 8, the heart of an iPhone 11. — Pix by Erna Mahyuni

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — You would be forgiven for being confused by Apple’s latest iPhone, the iPhone SE.

Why is it called the iPhone SE when there was an iPhone SE in 2016? Recycling is great and all but did Apple really need to recycle a name?

Perhaps it was a case of “if it isn’t broke, why fix it.” I loved the 2016 iPhone SE. It was tiny. Took great pictures. It even had great processing power without needing to deplete the contents of my wallet. Detail and colour reproduction is almost as good as an iPhone 11 thanks to the magic of the A13 Bionic processor.

The new iPhone SE is basically the iPhone 8 reincarnated. It even fits the same phone cases as I can confirm after digging through dusty corners to find a lone, spare iPhone 8 cover.

I also fought off multiple dust bunnies to procure an old iPhone 8 that was a little dusty and needed updating to iOS 13. Looking at them both, it was easy to see how one could be mistaken for the other.

Put both phones in cases and you cannot tell them apart. Still, after spending the weekend with them, it’s obvious there is no reason to be looking for an iPhone 8 now.

Inside lies treasure

The main attraction of the iPhone SE is that it uses the same processor as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models, namely the Apple A13 Bionic chip.

What that means is that the phone can handle any app you throw at it though I wouldn’t recommend trying to run Photoshop Express on its smaller screen.

Speaking of screens, it has the same display (pretty much as the iPhone 8’s. 4.7-inch Retina HD,1,334 x 750 pixels and compared to the iPhone 11 models, might seem lacklustre.

It even weighs the same: just 148g and uses similar 12MP back-facing and 7MP front-facing sensors.

The iPhone SE does have a better camera, with features the iPhone 8 does not have such as portrait mode, smart HDR, red-eye correction and 4K video stabilsation.

Selfie lovers would also appreciate that the iPhone SE supports front-facing portrait mode unlike the iPhone 8.

As for water-resistance, while it won’t take as much punishment as an iPhone 11, the new iPhone SE is as water-resistant as the iPhone 8 with an IP67 rating. That means it can handle a sudden drizzle; just don’t go swimming with it.

Could you live with it?

As a day-to-day phone, I prefer the more robust battery of the iPhone 11 Pro but then I’d be on the list of so-called “power users.”

For the most part, the iPhone SE has a decent though not remarkable battery life. After fully charging it and ignoring it for a few days, I found the battery did not deplete too quickly.

Like most iPhones you will probably have to charge it by the end of the day and depending on usage, eke out about 8-12 hours of use.

As for photos, it is a nice compromise for those wanting good photos without paying the iPhone 11 levy.

Of course you won’t get photos as crisp as the iPhone 11 Pro with its multiple cameras. Yet even with a single sensor, there are still things worth noting such as Apple’s trademark natural skintones, reliable portrait mode and easy-to-use interface.

There’s also something enjoyable about being able to use the old Home button again. Being able to just swipe your thumbprint and flick through screens is a nostalgic experience as compared to blearily staring at my phone, hoping the FaceID would kick in and not refuse me on the basis of my bloated night-time face.

There are people who miss the tiny form-factor of the original 4-inch iPhone SE and I say it’s time to give up on that dream.

My eyesight is terrible. My hands and fingers are slightly larger than average. The iPhone SE is just big enough that I don’t always fumble my passwords or misspell my Tweets and the display is right about the size that makes YouTube viewing not completely awful.

For you, maybe?

The iPhone is aimed squarely at the person who wants an iPhone without their bank balance laughing at them.

With pricing starting at RM1,999 and three storage space options (64GB, 128GB and 256GB) to choose from, it offers a good alternative to Android phones.

The A13 Bionic processor is a flagship-level processor even if it is housed in a less flashy aluminium body.

It’s also great that the iPhone SE comes in white, black, and lucky colour red. For Apple, red editions are under the (Product)Red banner, which means proceeds from its sales goes to AID/HIV causes though at the moment eligible proceeds go to the global Covid-19 fund.

There are merits to the Apple ecosystem: iOS and its long lifecycle, a decent amount of inhouse free apps, access to a bucketload of third-party accessories. Yet the benefits usually come with a huge price tag.

The iPhone SE is not cheap but when has anything with the name “Apple” earned that moniker? Still its price can still qualify for the “will not break the bank” tag and thanks to its newer processor, you can expect to hold on to this phone for a good three years or more. That is, if you want to.

If you’re keen on an iPhone SE, the phone is already available from all official Apple resellers or via online purchase on the official Apple store.