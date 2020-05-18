MDEC, Coursera launch ‘Let’s Learn Digital’ campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has forged a partnership with global online learning platform, Coursera, to introduce ‘Let’s Learn Digital’ under the #mydigitalworkforce initiative.

MDEC vice president, digital talent development division, Dr Sumitra Nair said the objective of #mydigitalworkforce initiative was to enable the workforce to adapt themselves after the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, in line with the organisation’s role of spearheading the digital economy to a higher level through improvement in digital skills of the people.

She said through the campaign, MDEC was encouraging the concept of lifelong learning via e-learning approach under its three main pillars, namely digitally skilling Malaysians, digitally powering businesses and attracting digital investments.

“MDEC is focusing on the future of the local workforce and understand that the economy that is set to recovery post-Covid-19 pandemic is one that is reliant on digitalisation,” she said in a statement today.

To this end, MDEC has implemented proactive actions in preparing opportunities for the people who are interested in increasing their digital skills, and this programme has also received the cooperation from well-known global industry players which were successful in their respective programmes previously.

Besides that, through Coursera Workforce Recovery initiative, a total of 3,800 courses are provided through applications managed by the teaching staff from universities and renowned industry players.

“Participants also have the opportunity to receive Professional Training Certificate involved in sectors and fields that are in high demand. The access is offered without limits till Dec 31, 2020,” she said.

Among the courses offered are Google IT Automation with Python, SAS Programmer, and Intel Introduction to Deep Learning, as well as career paths that can be accessed by students such as data analyst, cloud architect and software developer.

Meanwhile, Coursera chief enterprise officer Leah Belsky said the objective of the cooperation was also to provide workers access to digital skills courses that are in high demand and subsequently support them in swift return to the workforce and new careers.

Registration for Let’s Learn Digital campaign is available at www.mdec.my/letslearndigital. All contents of MDEC e-learning have been organised for the people’s benefit as part of #DigitalVsCovid Movement that can be accessed at https://mdec.my/digitalvscovid/. — Bernama